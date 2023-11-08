Fresno County Accident: 1 killed in Single-Car Crash in Fresno County, CCTV Footage

A tragic accident has taken place that has caused a huge shake-up in the ranks of the law enforcement community. The CHP is investigating a car accident that tragically took the life of a Kerman man, 27, early Tuesday morning. It was a one-car rollover near Friant, and the driver was killed. The incident served as a stark reminder of the importance of traffic laws and regulations for us all. If you want to know more about the incident and the cause, you need to read the whole article. So, get on with the reading to the end of this article.
On Tuesday morning, the California Highway Patrol observed a vehicle traveling westbound on Millerton Road near Friant on the easternmost lane of the road. According to the CHP, the vehicle crossed the road and lost control, resulting in a rollover crash into a tree. Although the CHP was able to respond to the incident, they were unable to ascertain the precise time of the crash. The vehicle was traveling on Millerton road, approximately two and a half kilometers from the town line of Friant, and was on its way to the Table Mountain Casino.
Fresno County Accident
The driver of a silver Honda Accord rolled over and landed on his back after going off Friant Road, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). According to CHP, the male driver was traveling westbound on Friant Road as if he was going down the hill. The CHP said the driver lost control of the vehicle and went across the road, approximately 50 feet down an embankment, where he collided with a tree. CHP said the driver of the Honda Accord, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene of the crash. It is unclear if the driver was impaired by alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash.
