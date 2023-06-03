Fresno County Accident: Man Killed In Single-car DUI Crash CCTV Footage

In a horrifying accident, a man has lost his life. The news has been reported from Fresno County, California. The news is circulating on the media channels and is grabbing the attention of the people. The man was driving on the highway. He did not collide with any vehicle, nor did he struck to any tree or any signboard on the highway. The what happened to him. As per the reports, high speed was also not a factor. Then what happened to him? The sudden death of the man has shocked the people and people are saddened by the death of the young man. We are here to share the detail of the terrifying incident that took over the life of a young man. Go through the whole article to get the entire information on the recent accident that occurred in Fresno County.

It has been reported that a man has died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on the Highway near Fresno County. The fatal incident happened at about 5 am. The tragic accident took place on Highway 99 and Bethal Avenue. This location is near Kingsburg. The images shared are showing that the car reached away from the highway. It has been reported that the driver changed direction suddenly and went off the highway. It went on rolled and jumped over the fence that was there at a distance to high way road. The fence was around the farms. The car rolled over many times and dragged into the fields.

The images of the car show the wrecked condition of the car. The scene was witnessed by a truck driver. He told the police officials that he rushed to save the man. He further said that he pulled the man out and tried doing CPR on the man at first. Then he called 911 to inform the police. The police rushed to the accident site and found out that the man was under the influence of alcohol and also was not wearing a seat belt. The police officials informed that the man is in his twenties.

His identity has not been revealed yet. The truck driver said that he was thrown from the car and died on the spot. Along with the police, the California Highway Patrol team also reached the spot after receiving the information about the fatal accident. The police officials are investigating and trying to find out the identity of the deceased man. The people are sharing prayers for the deceased young man. We will be back with more updates. Stay tuned.