Fresno County Accident: Woman Killed, Two Children Injured After Car Crash Footage

A horrifying accident took over the life of a woman and injured two children. The tragic incident has shattered the people of Fresno County of California. The deadly accident occurred at Minnewawa and International Avenues east of Clovis Community College of Fresno County. The collision was so intense that the woman died on the spot. As the news of the deadly accident spread, people are shocked by the death of the woman, who was with their kids. The fatal accident happened because of the speedy Mercedes and the driver, a 22 years old woman has been arrested. Go through the whole article to get complete information about the horrifying accident. Scroll down.

It has been reported that the tragic incident happened at about 4.30 pm on Monday outside of Clovis, between Minnewawa and International Avenue. A woman who was driving a Mercedes Benz was at a high-rated speed and did not stop at the stop sign. The other woman who died in the fatal accident was at her normal speed and was driving a black Honda sedan. She was with her two children 8 and 10 years of age respectively. The deceased woman has been identified as Jennifer Ellis. It has been reported that the deceased woman worked as a pharmacist at a Hospital for almost 15 years.

Fresno County Crash

The accused woman is identified as Wallowa Bates. She is 22 years old. The police officials arrested her but as she was also injured so she has been admitted to the hospital. The police informed that she was not under the influence of drugs. As she is injured the reason for such a high speed is not known yet. The police told that it was a case of felony vehicular Manslaughter. She has violated the traffic rules by not stopping at the stop sign. She will suffer the charges, the police stated.

The children of the woman were rushed to the hospital and are now out of danger as per the reports. The hospital officials where Jennifer Ellis, worked shared their deepest sympathies on the media platforms. Her colleagues are recalling her as devoted, passionate, professional, and kind and a blessing for the Valley Children’s mission. They shared that they were shocked when they came to know about her accident.The family and friends of the woman are completely devastated by her sudden demise. People are praying for her and sending their heartfelt sentiments. The charges against the accused woman have not been revealed yet. An investigation is underway. Stay tuned.