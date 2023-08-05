‘A friend in Need, a Friend Indeed’, that’s what they say about friends and their friendship values. The human walks this planet and leaves it alone, but they need another soul during their life phase to share their various emotions of Sorrow, joy, and happiness and that where a Friend comes to play a handy role in our life.

Today, we all will celebrate the Friendship Day’ and will make our friends realize their importance in our life. On this eve, we all used to share greetings and gifts with our best friends to make our friendship more prolong and stronger. Happy International Friendship Day 2023 Quotes

This, friendship day was innovated in US way back in the year 1935, in the honor of dedicating a day to our closed friends. Meanwhile, the other idea behind celebrating friendship day was to create awareness amongst the peoples about the humanity to help them understand that a problem can easily be sorted out when we all will walk hand in hand.

Although, it was originated by US people but now, it has become highly popular and the different countries of the world have started celebrating this Friendship Day. Meanwhile, the youth is participating in large numbers when it comes to celebrating the Friendship day.

Meanwhile, we know that you guys will be looking for Friendship Day quotes and thus, we are here with numbers of Friendship Day Quotes to help you in making your friend’s day special.

Friendship Day Quotes

Respect those friends who find time for you in their busy schedule. But really love those friends who never see their schedule when you need them.

Friendship doubles your joy and divides your sorrow .

Every garden must have a rose ,every face must have a smile, every grass must have some dew , and every person must have a friend like you.

Friendship – A Bond of Love – A Magic

A bond of love,

A medal of trust.

A shoulder in sadness,

A hand in the darkness.

A special relation to holding,

An ear where secrets can be told.

An appreciator for encouragement,

Something that doesn’t cost.

A jewel never to be lost.

Is the magic called

F R I E N D

Friendship is unnecessary, like philosophy, like art… It has no survival value; rather is one of those things that give value to survival.

If you ask me how long I’ll be your friend ? My answer will be … I don’t know because I really don’t know which one is longer. ..Forever or Always.

The rain may be falling hard outside,

But your smile makes it all alright.

I’m so glad that you’re my friend.

I know our friendship will never end.

One of the surest evidence of friendship that one individual can display to another is telling him gently of a fault. If any other can excel it, it is listening to such a disclosure with gratitude, and amending the error.

It is one of the blessings of old friends that you can afford to be stupid with them.

Thanks for being my friend Thanks for thinking about me Thanks for caring about me Thanks for everything you did for me.

The greatest gift is not found in a store nor under a tree, but in the hearts of true friends.

A friend is one that knows you as you are, Understands where you have been, Accepts what you have become, and still, Gently allows you to Grow

Plant a seed of friendship; reap a bouquet of happiness

Friendship is always a sweet responsibility, never an opportunity.

The most I can do for my friend is simply to be his friend. I have no wealth to bestow on him. If he knows that I am happy in loving him, he will want no other reward. Is not friendship divine in this?

Let us be grateful to people who make us happy, they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom with the device fragrance of their friendship.

There is magic in the memory of schoolboy friendships; it softens the heart and even affects the nervous system of those who have no heart

Friendship… is not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, then you have not achieved anything in your life.

Friendship Day Whatsapp Status Dp

Friends are the siblings God never gave us.

One loyal friend is worth ten thousand relatives

Friendship marks a life even more deeply than love. Love risks degenerating into obsession, friendship is never anything but sharing.

She is a friend of my mind. She gathers me, man. The pieces I am, she gathers them and gives them back to me in all the right order.

A friend is a push when you have stopped, a chat when u r lonely, a guide when u r searching, a smile when u r sad, a song when u r glad.

A single rose can be my garden… a single friend, my world.

50 years from now, I’d be so old I might forget u. I might not remember ever knowing u, or might forget I once cared for u. I might. but I won’t.

1 tree can start a forest, one smile can start a friendship. 1 touch can show u care, one friend can make life worth living 4.

Everyone can speak sweet word …

Everyone can buy sweet chocolate …

Everyone can smell sweet rose …

But no one can have a sweet person like YOU.

A true friend unbosoms freely, advices justly, assists readily, adventures boldly, takes all patiently, defends courageously, and continues a friend unchangeably.

A good friend is like a computer; me ‘enter’ ur life, ‘save’ u in my heart, ‘format’ ur problems, ‘shift’ u 2 opportunities & never ‘delete’ u from my memory!

Sometimes being a friend means mastering the art of timing. There is a time for silence. A time to let go and allow people to hurl themselves into their own destiny. And a time to prepare to pick up the pieces when it’s all over.

We always felt that the great high privilege, relief, and comfort of friendship was that one had to explain nothing.

Friends r like mornings,

U can’t have them the whole day,

But U can be sure,

They’ll be there when U wake up,

Tomorrow,next week, next year…

Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into the friend.

When A Rose Withers,Its Value Fades Away.

When A Candle Is Lit, It Melts Away And Its Fire Dies,

But The Friendship You Have Shown Me

Is Like Fire That Burns In My Heart Eternally.

Life Is A Party Whenever I Am With You,

You Turn My Tears Into Smiles

When We Share And Laugh Together,

You Make Me Spend A Lot And It Is Worth It,

Because I Care About You My Dear Friend.

If u r a chocolate ur the sweetest, if u r a Teddy Bear u r the most huggable, If u r a Star u r the Brightest, and since u r my “FRIEND” u r the “BEST”!!!!!!!!!

Don’t walk behind me; I may not lead. Don’t walk in front of me; I may not follow. Just walk beside me and be my friend.

Sometimes, I forget to say hi,

Sometimes, I even miss replying,

Sometimes, my msg doesn’t reach u,

But, it doesn’t mean that I forget u,

I’m just giving u time to miss me!

In the sweetness of friendship let there be laughter and sharing of pleasures. For in the dew of little things the heart finds its morning and is refreshed.

Happy Friendship Day 2020 Wishes

Never abandon old friends. They r hard 2 replace. Friendships are like wine: it gets BETTER as it grows OLDER. Just like us… I get BETTER, u get OLDER

Friends show their love in times of trouble, not in happiness.

Stars have 5ends, squares have4 ends, triangles have3 ends, lines have2 ends, life has1 end, but I hoper friendship has no end

When ur down, I’ll be there to cheer u up. When ur tired, I’ll be there to lift u up. I’ll be ur friend no matter what!

