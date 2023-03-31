FRK vs BOC Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfL Bochum

Hello friends, here we are sharing exciting news for you that a very amazing and wonderful Bundesliga league is coming back with two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfL Bochum. Both teams are very famous and they are ready to face each other in the match. Now all the fans have been searching for the match as they are very curious to know about the match result. Here we have more information about the FRK vs BOC match and we will share it with you in this article.

Match Details

Team: Eintracht Frankfurt (FRK) vs VfL Bochum (BOC)

League: Bundesliga

Date: 1st April 2023

Day: Saturday

Time: 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Deutsche Bank Park

Eintracht Frankfurt (FRK) Possible Playing 11: 1. Kevin Trapp, 2. Tuta, 3. Obite Evan N’Dicka, 4. Christopher Lenz, 5. Aurelio Buta, 6. Hrvoje Smolcic, 7. Daichi Kamada, 8. Djibril Sow, 9. Mario Gotze, 10. Rafael Santos Borre, 11. Randal Kolo Muani

VfL Bochum (BOC) Possible Playing 11: 1. Manuel Riemann, 2. Konstantinos Stafylidis, 3. Erhan Masovic, 4. Danilo Soares, 5. Ivan Ordets, 6. Takuma Asano, 7. Kevin Stoger, 8. Patrick Osterhage, 9. Anthony Losilla, 10. Christopher Antwi-Adjei, 11. Philipp Hofmann

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams' players are very famous among people and they are ready to show their best moves in the playground. This match is going to be played between Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfL Bochum on 1st April 2023 from 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT) at Deutsche Bank Park. Now many people are very curious to know about the recent match result then the FRK team won 1 match, lost 2 matches and draw 2 matches and on the other hand, the BOC team won 2 matches and lost 3 matches. The BOC team has more chances to win the match.