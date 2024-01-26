FRK vs MAZ Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz Bundesliga League

Hello football lovers, we are back with an exciting piece about the next match of the Bundesliga League 2023. This upcoming match is set to be played between the teams: Eintracht Frankfurt (FRK) and another team Mainz (MAZ). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play this football match against each other which raises a buzz among the fans. It is set to begin to play at 01:00 am on Saturday 27 January 2024 and this superb match will take place at Deutsche Bank Park, also known as the Waldstadion sports stadium located in Frankfurt, Hesse, Germany. Let us continue your reading to know more about this upcoming match and we will try to cover every single piece of information about this upcoming match.

In this league, all the teams played well and both teams also performed their best until the end of this match. Both teams have given their best and received a good response from the audience. Eintracht Frankfurt has played 18 matches and faced seven wins, seven draws, or four losses. FRK is currently ranked in the 6th on the points table. On the other hand, Mainz has played 17 matches and the team received an unwell response by facing one win, eight draws, or eight losses. The team is currently ranked in the 18th on the points table.

FRK vs MAZ (Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz) Match Details

Match: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz (FRK vs MAZ)

Tournament: Bundesliga League

Date: Saturday, 27th January 2024

Time: 01:00 AM (IST) – 07:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Deutsche Bank Park

FRK vs MAZ (Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz) Starting 11

Eintracht Frankfurt (FRK) Possible Starting 11 1.Kevin Trapp, 2. Tuta, 3. Aurelio Buta, 4. William Pacho, 5. Robin Koch, 6. Mario Gotze, 7. Ansgar Knauff, 8. Hugo Larsson, 9. Junior Dina Ebimbe, 10. Omar Marmoush, 11. Fares Chaibi