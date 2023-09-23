Froylan Villegas Cause of Death? 11-year-old New Mexico Boy Dead as 3 suspects fire 17 Shots

A name is circulating over the internet and gaining a lot of attention from the viewers. In this article, we are going to talk about Froylan Villegas. Currenlty, netzines hit the search engine regarding Froylan Villegas. People want to know who was Froylan Villegas. As per the sources, an 11-year-old New Mexico boy died as 3 suspects fired 17 shots. The three suspects fired shots at the 11-year-old boy’s truck. This news has gone viral over the web and people are expressing their interest to know about this news in detail. This article helps you to learn about recent viral news. let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, an 11-year-old boy passed away in a shooting. The 11-year-old boy is identified as Froylan Villegas. He was killed after an Albuquerque Isotopes game. This incident happened on September 6, 2023. The boy was 11 years old at the time of his passing and was from New Mexico. The moment this news was uploaded on the internet it went viral in a few minutes and left viewers in shock. The 11-year-old boy was in the Truck. The incident occurred after the baseball game. Swipe up the page to know more.

Froylan Villegas Cause of Death?

The sudden shot took the life of an 11-year-old. In this fatal shooting the victim’s causing was also injured badly. The victim’s cousin’s name is Tatiana. This news was first shared by KOB through social media posts. People are searching for who Froylan Villegas passed away as per the sources, three unknown people started the shooting at Froylan. It was a total of 17 shots. The 11-year-old boy passed away on September 6, 2023, after the game. The Albuquerque police also shared the photo of the victim on the internet. This news made headlines and left the people shocked. Keep reading.

Now, the question is raised whether all the suspects are arrested or not so let us inform you that all three killers are arrested for killing Froylan. This case is accounted as a mistaken identity. Many people and his family are saying that they took the life of an innocent child. APD Chief of Police also shared the picture of the victim. The authority also revealed the identification of the suspects. The suspects are identified as Nathen Garley who is 21, Daniel Gomez who is 26 and the last one Jose Romero who is 22. They all are arrested and facing legal charges.