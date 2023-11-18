FRTZ vs CRU Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Fortaleza vs Cruzeiro Brazilian Serie A League

The Brazilian Serie A league is going to play its next football match and it will be played between two teams: Fortaleza (FRTZ) and Rivals (CRU). A large number of fans of both teams are very excited about this match and are expressing their enthusiasm. This amazing match is going to take place in Castellano. This upcoming football match will start playing on Sunday 19 November 2023 at 03:00 AM. Many questions are coming up on the internet such as both teams, team players, predictions, scores, and much more, so we created an article and shared every single piece of information.

In this league, both teams played multiple matches and now going to play their next face-to-face match. Both of the teams have played a total of 32 matches and performed their best. The gameplay performances of both teams win the hearts of the audience and viewers. Fortaleza has faced twelve wins, seven draws, and thirteen losses in the previous matches. FRTZ is ranked at the 12th position in the points table. Cruzeiro has faced nine wins, ten draws, or thirteen losses, and this team is ranked 17th place in the points table. Both teams will give their best until the end which increases the excitement.

FRTZ vs CRU (Fortaleza vs Cruzeiro) Match Details

Match: Fortaleza vs Cruzeiro (FRTZ vs CRU)

Tournament: Brazilian Serie A League

Date: Sunday, 19th November 2023

Time: 03:00 AM (IST) – 09:30 PM (GMT)

FRTZ vs CRU Venue: Castelao

FRTZ vs CRU (Fortaleza vs Cruzeiro) Starting 11

Fortaleza (FRTZ) Possible Starting 11 1.Joao Ricardo, 2. Guilherme de Jesus da-Silva, 3. Marcelo Benevenuto, 4. Yago Pikachu, 5. Cristian Chagas Tarouco, 6. Gonzalo Escobar, 7. Jose Welison, 8. Caio Alexandre, 9. Tomas Pochettino, 10. Imanol Machuca, 11. Juan Martin Lucero