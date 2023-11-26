FRTZ vs PLM Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Fortaleza vs Palmeiras Brazilian Serie A

We have exciting news for football lovers, the Brazilian Serie A League 2023 is going to play their next football match and it is set to be played between the teams: Fortaleza (FRTZ) and the team playing against Palmeiras (PLM). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play the game against each other. It will be played at Castelao where the people at the stadium will enjoy it. This match will be played at 03:00 am on Monday 27 November 2023. Lots of people are coming into the fan list of both teams and many are waiting for this match. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this match.

According to the points table, both teams have played a total of 34 matches in this league and now, they are going to play the 35th match. The previous matches of both teams won the hearts of viewers and fans who are waiting for the next match. Fortaleza has faced twelve wins, eight draws, or 14 losses in the previous matches and the team is now, ranked in the 11th position on the points table. Palmeiras has faced eighteen wins, eight draws, or eight losses and the team is ranked on the top of the points table. Keep reading…

FRTZ vs PLM (Fortaleza vs Palmeiras) Match Details

Match: Fortaleza vs Palmeiras (FRTZ vs PLM)

Tournament: Brazilian Serie A

Date: Monday, 27th November 2023

Time: 03:00 AM (IST) – 09:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Castelao

FRTZ vs PLM (Fortaleza vs Palmeiras) Starting 11

Fortaleza (FRTZ) Possible Starting 11 1.Joao Ricardo, 2. Guilherme de Jesus da-Silva, 3. Marcelo Benevenuto, 4. Gonzalo Escobar, 5. Cristian Chagas Tarouco, 6. Yago Pikachu, 7. Jose Welison, 8. Caio Alexandre, 9. Tomas Pochettino, 10. Imanol Machuca, 11. Juan Martin Lucero