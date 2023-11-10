FTS vs HRA Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Fortuna Sittard vs Heracles Dutch League

It is coming forward that the Dutch League’s next football match is going to take place. It is fixed to be played between Fortuna Sittard (FTS) and the opponent team Heracles (HRA). If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. This upcoming football match will begin at 12:30 am on Saturday 11 November 2023 and it will be played at Offermans Joosten Stadion. Lots of people and fans are waiting for this match and are curious to know more about this match. In this article, we shared all the details of this football match and also talked about both team’s previous matches.

Both teams played well in their last matches and won the hearts of the audience and viewers. Now, the teams are going to play thier 12th match in this tournament and it is the first head-to-head match between the teams. Both have played a total of 11 matches and given thier best game performances. Heracles has faced three wins, three draws, or five losses and this team is ranked in the 10th place of the points table. On the other hand, Fortuna Sittard has faced two wins, four draws, or five losses, and the team is ranked in 14th place on the points table.

FTS vs HRA (Fortuna Sittard vs Heracles) Match Details

Match: Fortuna Sittard vs Heracles (FTS vs HRA)

Tournament: Dutch League 2023

Date: Saturday, 11th November 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Offermans Joosten Stadion

FTS vs HRA (Fortuna Sittard vs Heracles) Starting 11

Fortuna Sittard (FTS) Possible Starting 11 1.Ivor Pandur, 2. Dimitrios Siovas, 3. Rodrigo Guth, 4. Remy Vita, 5. Mitchell Dijks, 6. Deroy Duarte, 7. Oguzhan Ozyakup, 8. Alen Halilovic, 9. Loreintz Rosier, 10. Mouhamed Belkheir, 11. Inigo Cordoba