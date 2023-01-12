FUL vs CHE Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Hello friends, here we are going to share some news for those who love to watch football matches. A very favourite and well-known Premier League are all set for the upcoming football match. This match is going to be played between Between Fulham vs Chelsea. It is a highly anticipated match as all the lovers are very curious to know about the match as they know that it will be more amazing and entertaining. Here we have more information about the FUL vs CHE match and we will share it with you in this article. So please read the complete article.

As we already mentioned that Premier League is coming back with its amazing teams and both teams are very famous and both teams always give their best for winning the trophy. All the fans are also ready to support their favourite team. The Premier League match between Fulham vs Chelsea will be played at Craven Cottage. If we talk about match weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match and we can expect a good match from both sides. Currently, all the fans are very curious to know about the match details including team, time, and venue. day, date and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

League: Premier League

Team: Fulham (FUL) vs Chelsea (CHE)

Date: 13th January 2023

Day: Friday

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham (FUL) Possible Playing 11: 1. Bernd Leno, 2. Tim Ream, 3. Kenny Tete, 4. Antonee Robinson, 5. Issa Diop, 6. Bobby Reid, 7. Harrison Reed, 8. Joao Palhinha, 9. Andreas Pereira, 10. Willian, 11. Aleksandar Mitrovic

Chelsea (CHE) Possible Playing 11: 1.Kepa Arrizabalaga, 2. Trevoh Chalobah, 3. Kalidou Koulibaly, 4. Cesar Azpilicueta, 5. Thiago Silva, 6. Mason Mount, 7. Mateo Kovacic, 8. Jorginho, 9. Hakim Ziyech, 10. Conor Gallagher, 11. Kai Havertz

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of both teams then all the players are very hardworking and amazing. It will be more interesting to see if both teams will give their best for the trophy. This match is going to be played between Fulham vs Chelsea on 13th January 2023 from 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT) at Craven Cottage. Currently, all the fans are very keen to know about the match result, so the FUL team won 3 matches and lost 2 matches and on the other hand, the CHE team won 1 match, lost 3 matches and draw 1 match. The FUL team has more chances to win the match.