FUL vs TOT Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup English League Cup Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur

It is coming forward that the English League Cup next football match is going to be played and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Fulham (FUL) and another team Tottenham Hotspur (TOT). It is said that the football match will begin at 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday 22 August 2023 and this match is set to take place at Craven Cottage Football Stadium.

Both teams have played multiple head-to-head matches in this tournament which was most liked by the people and viewers at the stadium.

FUL vs TOT (Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur) Match Details

Match: Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur (FUL vs TOT)

Tournament: English League Cup

Date: Wednesday, 30th August 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

FUL vs TOT Venue: Craven Cottage

FUL vs TOT (Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur) Starting 11

Fulham (FUL) Possible Starting 11 1.Bernd Leno, 2. Antonee Robinson, 3. Kenny Tete, 4. Issa Diop, 5. Calvin Bassey, 6. Bobby Reid, 7. Harry Wilson, 8. Joao Palhinha, 9. Andreas Pereira, 10. Sasa Lukic, 11. Raul Jimenez

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) Possible Starting 11 1.Guglielmo Vicario, 2. Cristian Romero, 3. Pedro Porro, 4. Destiny Udogie, 5. Micky van de Ven, 6. Dejan Kulusevski, 7. Pape Sarr, 8. Yves Bissouma, 9. James Maddison, 10. Heung-Min Son, 11. Richarlison Andrade

According to the reports, This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode where the fans can enjoy this upcoming match. The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone is ready to play this upcoming match.