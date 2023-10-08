Funtouch OS 14 Launched in India — List of vivo and iQOO Full Specs and Features

Funtouch OS 14 is the latest version of Vivo’s smartphone software. It’s based on Android 14 and is designed to make your phone run faster and smoother. Vivo calls it “Smooth Envision” and it’s all about reducing the number of processes and making better use of RAM. With Smooth Envision, your phone will run faster and you’ll be able to run more apps at the same time. Plus, if you have an 8GB or more device, you’ll get 600MB of RAM to make multitasking easier. And with the new App Retainer, you’ll always have whitelisted apps ready to go.

Funtouch OS 14 also supports Motion Blur for some smartphone models. Motion Blur is a smart algorithm that creates smoother visual transitions when you open and close apps on your home screen. The result is a smoother display, even with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The new Funtouch OS also improves multitasking. A revamped small window feature has been added to Funtouch OS. You can now have up to 12 mini windows running in the background. Side-swipe suspension has also been added to the OS for better control. For those situations where you need to keep an eye on one app while you multitask, there is a new mini small window non-interactive mode. Funtouch OS 14 Launched in India

You can customize your lock screen clock style, add three layout styles, and choose from eight font styles. Plus, there’s a new always-on display style, a minimalist theme, and a MY color palette theme that’s simple and energy-efficient. The OS also has better video editing tools, so you can create your content without any third-party applications. You can export your videos in their original high quality, customize your video settings, and use 25 filters to get creative with your editing. Plus, album browsing is improved, so you can adjust video playback speeds, loop videos, play full-screen, and take screenshots.