G Marimuthu Death Reason? Director-actor G Marimuthu Dies of Heart Attack, Family

G Marimuthu, a director and actor, passed away from a heart attack while working on dubbing for a television program. Director and actor G Marimuthu passed away at 58 due to a massive heart attack. Reports indicate that he was dubbing for a TV show when he suddenly collapsed at the studio this morning, on September 8th.

Today, on September 8th, the renowned Tamil actor and director, G Marimuthu, aged 58, passed away. Tragically, at approximately 8:30 am, he collapsed while in the midst of dubbing for his television show ‘Ethir Neechal.’ Following this distressing incident, he was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital, where he was sadly pronounced deceased. Marimuthu had garnered fame on YouTube and had made his last appearances on the big screen in movies like ‘Jailer’ and ‘Red Sandal Wood’ alongside Rajinikanth. His sudden demise has left a profound impact on his fans and the industry. He leaves behind his wife, Backiyalakshmi, as well as two children, Akilan and Ishwarya. G Marimuthu was known for his outspoken views, often sparking debates on social media. Recently, he portrayed a henchman role in ‘Jailer.’

G Marimuthu Death Reason?

His co-stars from 'Ethir Neechal' rushed to the hospital upon learning of this shocking news.



In past interviews, Marimuthu openly shared his journey of leaving his hometown in Theni with the aspiration of becoming a director in the Kollywood industry. His directorial debut came in 2008 with the film ‘Kannum Kannum.’ Alongside his directorial pursuits, he also took on various character roles in Tamil cinema. During the early stages of his career, he collaborated closely with the acclaimed lyricist Vairamuthu and gained experience as an assistant director in Tamil films.



Some of his standout performances include notable films like ‘Vaali,’ ‘Jeeva,’ ‘Pariyerum Perumal,’ and ‘Jailer,’ among others. Starting from 2022, he became a prominent part of the Tamil television serial ‘Ethir Neechal.’ Marimuthu garnered substantial attention on YouTube and became a trending figure on social media platforms due to his thought-provoking views. Clips from his TV show also gained widespread popularity, becoming viral sensations across social media.