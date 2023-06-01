GA-U20 vs UR-U20 Dream11 Prediction, Gambia U20 vs Uruguay U20 U20 Football World Cup

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for those who love to watch a football match. One of the best and most amazing U20 Football World Cup leagues is all set to entertain its fans with two amazing teams. It is a highly anticipated and much-awaited match and this match will be played between Gambia U20 vs Uruguay U20. Now fans must be very excited about the match as they are ready to support their favorite team. Fans are also curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the GA-U20 vs UR-U20 match and we will share it with you.

The U20 Football World Cup match between Gambia U20 vs Uruguay U20 will be played at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain.

Match Details

Team: Gambia U20 (GA-U20) vs Uruguay U20 (UR-U20)

League: U20 Football World Cup

Date: 1st June 2023

Day: Thursday

Time: 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue:Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades

Gambia U20 (GA-U20) Possible Playing 11: 1.Pa Ebou-Dampha, 2. Sainey Sanyang, 3. Alagie Saine, 4. Dembo Saidykhan, 5. Bakary Jawara, 6. Mahmudu Bajo, 7. Muhammed Jobe, 8. Haruna Rasid-Njie, 9. Salifu Colley, 10. Ebrima Singhateh, 11. Adama Bojang

Uruguay U20 (UR-U20) Possible Playing 11: 1.Randall Rodriguez, 2. Alan Matturro, 3. Facundo Gonzalez, 4. Sebastian Boselli, 5. Mateo Ponte, 6. Fabricio Diaz, 7. Matias Abaldo, 8. Franco Gonzalez, 9. Damian Garcia, 10. Luciano Rodriguez, 11. Juan de los Santos

Match Prediction

This match is going to be played between Gambia U20 vs Uruguay U20 on 1st June 2023 from 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT) at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades. The GA-U20 team won 2 matches and draw 1 match and on the other hand, the UR-U20 team won 3 matches and lost 2 matches. The UR-U team has more chances to win the match.