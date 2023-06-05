Gabe Osabuohien Accident: Former Mountaineer Gabe Osabuohien Involved in Serious Car Crash

Gabe Osabuohien is currently gathering so much popularity on the internet sites and it is said that he was injured in a serious car accident incident. He is a basketball player and he played for the Mountaineers. He might be seen in a new job in West Virginia and he had a solid safeguard. Now, it is shared that he is involved in a car crash and this news is creating a great buzz on the internet sites. In this article, we are going the talk about him and more related to this car crash incident.

As per the exclusive news and information, there is a screenshot of his friend’s Facebook post posted on Twitter. In this post, he was seen as having fractured vertebrae in his neck and also has a fractured nose. There is a message also shared that “He was injured in a serious car crash and now he has two fractured vertebrae in his neck and a fractured nose.” It is also shared that his current health status is not confirmed and his loved ones are waiting on word from the doctors regarding his MRIs. Scroll down to know more about him.

Gabe Osabuohien Accident

It is coming out that he was involved in a crash that happened Saturday morning 3 June 2023, resulting in serious injuries. He suffered two fractured vertebrae in his neck and a fractured nose. It is shared that this crash was so terrible and he sustained major injuries in this crash. Currently, he is receiving treatment for his injuries at a hospital. The exact location and hospital name are not shared yet. He was born on 27 October 1998 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and become popular as a basketball player around the world. He is a former WVU basketball player and he is playing for the 2022–23 West Virginia Mountaineers men’s basketball team.

His accident news is currently running in the trends of the Internet and this news spread like wildfire o various social media pages. He didn't share any reply to his accident and it points he was involved in a serious crash incident. Currently, there is not much information has been shared related to his crash and his present health status. There are many of his fans are praying for him and supporting his family. Our sources continue to fetch more news and information. We will update our article after getting more information.