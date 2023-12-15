CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Gage Hendrickson Accident: Gage Hendrickson Westminster College Student Passed Away

Good day, Today a news has come stating about Gage Hendrickson. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. In a surprising development, Gage Hendrickson, a committed student at Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, is currently in critical condition after a severe car accident in Youngstown, Ohio. This occurrence has sparked an overwhelming wave of support from both the college community and beyond, with friends and family uniting to offer prayers for his recovery.

Gage Hendrickson

Gage, recognized for his commitment and athleticism, holds a prominent position among the students at Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania. The college community is profoundly impacted by the news of his accident. Gage’s dedication to his studies and active engagement in college life have endeared him to both peers and faculty, making him a beloved figure on campus. Following a serious car accident in Youngstown, Ohio, Gage Hendrickson was swiftly attended to by law enforcement officials at the scene. They promptly arranged for his transfer to a nearby hospital, where he is presently in critical condition within the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Gage Hendrickson Accident

Carrie Hendrickson has posted an update on Gage’s health on their Facebook page. The Westminster College community, along with friends and supporters, has promptly extended support and prayers for Gage’s recovery. Responding to Carrie Hendrickson’s update post, Beth Giambrone Rougeux conveyed gratitude, stating, “Appreciate the update, Carrie! I had seen those and sensed they couldn’t be accurate! Continuous prayers for healing and for the family!!” In the meantime, Kelly Hultberg Garris expressed her heartfelt empathy, stating, “My heart is filled with sorrow for you all at this moment.

In the meantime, Kelly Hultberg Garris expressed her heartfelt empathy, stating, "My heart is filled with sorrow for you all at this moment. Sending fervent prayers for him and your entire family." The sincere comments mirror the community's overwhelming support and shared goodwill towards Gage Hendrickson and his family amidst this difficult period.

