Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung Galaxy S20 Fully Revealed in Leaked Colors & Images :- Samsung is going to host an event on February 12 and is going to launch the flagship Galaxy S20 series smartphones alongside the Galaxy Z flip during the event. Ahead of its launch, details of the device have leaked online, revealing to the world the details of what the devices could look like.

Galaxy Z Flip Leaked Images

The renders came from the twitter handle of tipster Evan Blass. Through separate tweets, he revealed the designs of the S20 series of phones, and the Galaxy Z Flip.

Talking about the S20 series, the images show all three phones which include the S20, S20 Plus, and the S20 Ultra, which has already been leaked so many times revealing all the spec details.

The S20 Ultra is being tipped to come at a hefty at 221gms in weight because it would sport a massive display that will be 6.9-inches in size. It will support 1440×3200 resolution and the Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED screen will boast of a native 20:9 aspect ratio and a centered punch-hole. Talking about the camera, the rear camera module will feature a 108-megapixel main lens sat next to a 48-megapixel telephoto, a 12 MP ultrawide, and a ToF lens. Interestingly, the primary lens would also be capable of 10x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom from this setup.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Leaked Colors

Talking about the Galaxy S20, the smartphone will bring a 6.7-inch display with the same resolution, refresh rate, design, and chipset as of S20 Ultra. However, there will be a single 128GB storage variant paired to an unspecified amount of RAM and a 4,500 mAh battery pack. The phone will be 162x74x7.8mm in size and weighs 188g.

The Galaxy Z Flip will feature a 6.7-inch, 22:9 aspect ratio foldable OLED display with an FHD+ (2636 x 1080) resolution. Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the new leak confirms that the Z Flip will feature an “Ultra-Thin Glass” display, instead of the more fragile plastic panel that caused issues on the Fold. The Z Flip will feature a centrally located hole-punch camera on the inside for selfies. There’s also a second display on the outside: a 1.06-inch (300 x 116) OLED panel that can be used to tell the time and for displaying simple notifications.

As for the internal specifications, the Galaxy Z Flip features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. There’s just a single USB-C port for charging and audio. There’s no expandable microSD card slot and no 3.5mm headphone jack. The device will not support 5G and only support LTE networks.

The Galaxy Z Flip will feature three cameras: a dual-camera setup on the outside of the phone consisting of a 12-megapixel main lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a single 10-megapixel camera on the inside. Talking about the battery, it will sport 3300mAH or 3500mAH Battery and be made available in Black and Purple colours.

Customers looking for a maxed-out hardware monster will likely do better off with the S20 lineup (particularly, the S20 Ultra) while the Z Flip is meant for influencers and customers who prioritize design over sheer specs. Pricing is yet to be revealed.