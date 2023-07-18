GAM vs CK Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Gamblers SC vs Coimbra Knights ECT10 Portugal

Here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you one of the best ECT10 Portugal leagues is all set to entertain its fans with two amazing teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Gamblers SC vs Coimbra Knights. Both teams are very amazing as they always give their best for winning the match. Now both team players are ready to face each other. Fans must be very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the GAM vs CK match and we will share it with you in this article.

ECT10 Portugal league is all set to entertain its fans. Now fans are also super excited for the match as they want to support their favorite team. This match will be more interesting and amazing if anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. ECT10 Portugal will see Gamblers SC facing off against Coimbra Knights at Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now fans are very keen to know about the match details like a team, date, day, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

Team: Gamblers SC (GAM) vs Coimbra Knights (CK)

League: ECT10 Portugal

Date:19th July 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time: 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo

Gamblers SC (GAM) Possible Playing 11: 1. Kuldeep Gholiya(WK), 2. Amandeep Khokhar, 3. Jiteshkumar Balkrisna(C), 4. Ranjit Narayan, 5. Rana Sarwar, 6. Ankush Kumar-I, 7. Janak Humagain, 8. Md Redoan Jaman, 9. Nishant Verma, 10. Rajesh Balkrisna, 11. Rahul Gholia

Coimbra Knights (CK) Possible Playing 11:1.Lovey Saini(WK), 2. Azher Andani, 3. Dawood Muhammad, 4. Muhammad Kamran-II, 5. Aman Singh-II, 6. Abdul Mohshin, 7. Nilesh Suryawanshi, 8. Robin Singh, 9. Deep Josan, 10. Ibrahim Mohammad, 11. Hamza Amrer

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best as they don’t want to skip any chance to win the match. This match is going to be played between Gamblers SC vs Coimbra Knights on 19th July 2023 from 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT) at Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo. The GAM team won 2 matches and lost 3 matches and the CK team won 1 match and lost 4 matches. The GAM team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.