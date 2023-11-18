Gandhinagar Crash: Five Cousins Killed In Car Accident, CCTV Video Footage

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that five cousins meet a tragic end in a car accident near Gandhinagar. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Five male cousins tragically lost their lives when the car they were traveling in struck a signboard, collided with a tree, and overturned near Randheja Crossroads in Gandhinagar on Friday. Pethapur police reported that the six men, in the early hours of Friday, were returning from a movie at a multiplex in Pethapur to their uncle’s residence in Mansa in a hatchback when the accident occurred.

The victims were identified as Sahil Chauhan, 22, from Mansa; Mohammed Alfaz Belim, 22, from Kheralu; Salman Chauhan, 19, from Himmatnagar; Aspak Chauhan, 17, from Mansa; and Sajeb Belim, 17, from Idar. Shahnawab Chauhan, 22, is in critical condition. PSI Asha Gamit from Pethapur police stated that the group had visited their uncle during the Diwali vacation and had decided to watch a movie at a multiplex in Pethapur before returning to Gandhinagar late on Thursday night. Sahil, the driver, lost control of the car about 300 meters from Randheja Crossroads at around 12:05 am on Friday.

Five Cousins Killed In Car Accident

The vehicle first hit a roadside signboard and then collided with a tree, causing it to flip over due to the impact. The severity of the injuries resulted in the tragic deaths of five individuals. Shahnawab Chauhan is the sole survivor among them and is currently in critical condition at Civil Hospital in Asarwa. According to Gamit, the preliminary assessment suggests that the car was traveling at approximately 120 km/h. Pethapur police have filed a complaint of causing death by negligence against the deceased driver, Sahil Chauhan.

Additionally, we have recently covered the following articles. In 2021, the state of Gujarat in India witnessed approximately 15 thousand road accidents, contributing significantly to fatalities, injuries, and property damage. Each year, traffic infractions pose a substantial threat, and in 2021, casualties from road accidents were primarily attributed to overspeeding vehicles. According to World Road Statistics, India secured the top rank out of 200 countries reported that year in terms of road accident deaths.