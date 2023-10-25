Garba Event: Man Dies During Fight With 2 Men Who Harassed His Daughter

There is shocking news coming forward related to the death of a man who died during a fight with 2 men. He passed away at the age of 52 years and his death news is making headlines over the news channels and internet sites. There is a video also shared on the internet related to this incident and it has crossed a large number of views on the internet. It is running in the trends and many people are showing thier interest to know more about this incident. Let’s know all the details about this incident and we will try to cover the single piece of information in this article.

According to the reports and news, the man died during a fight and this fight began when two men harassed his daughter at the Garba event. The man fell on the ground when two men pushed him seriously at the event place. He died after being pushed by two men, causing him to fall at a Garba event in Faridabad near Delhi. The deceased objected to the men harassing his daughter and that led to an altercation. Several details are left to share about this incident, so swipe this page to know more.

Man Dies During Fight With 2 Men

After this incident and his death, it became a serious case and topic of discussion. The authorities began an investigation and stated that the victim objected to the men harassing his daughter and that led to an altercation. This incident took place on Tuesday 24 October 2023 at the Princess Park Society in Sector 86 of Faridabad, Delhi, India. It is shared that two men from the residential society allegedly approached the victim’s daughter and asked for her phone number. The victim’s family alleged that they also touched her in an inappropriate way. It turned into a fight and during the fight, the girl’s father fell and went into an unconscious state.

There is a video also shared about this incident that shows a heated argument with both sides grabbing each other's collars and pushing each other at the residential complex. He was 52 years old at the time of his demise and his family is suffering from a great loss. The man was immediately taken to the hospital where the doctors confirmed his death. Now, the case has been registered against the two men and the investigation is ongoing.