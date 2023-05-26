Garmin Instinct 2X Solar Smartwatch Launched in India With Built-in LED Flashlight Price, Features

In this, we going to talk about the Garmin Instinct 2X solar smartwatch. This news model of Garmin is getting too much attention and has gone viral on the social media platform. People have many quarries regarding this news. People want to know when this model will launch in India. People are searching in huge quantities for this news. The demand for this smartwatch is rapidly increasing day by day. People want to know the price and launch date of this new model. People also want to know the features of this smartwatch. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news, continue with this page until the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, Garmin Instinct 2X Solar is launched in India. This is very interesting news for the smartwatch. It is featured with instant solar charging support. It has also detection features. The smartwatch is a built-in LED Flashlight. The Garmin company launched this model in India. In this, you can see various excellent features such as health monitors, smart notifications, and activity trackers. This new medal news of Garmin is circulating on the social media platform. The company is offering many excellent features.

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar Smartwatch Launched in India

Now, if we talk about the color option so the company is offering various color options such as Moss, Whitestone, Flame Red, and Graphite. Now, customers have various color options. It also contains GPS and Bluetooth connectivity. If we talk about the price of this new model of Garmin is available at a price of Rs. 50, 490. And if you are searching where you can buy, you can purchase this new model via Garmin’s partner retail stores. Whereas the tactical edition has two color portions and a price of Rs. 55,990. The company is offering two colors, Black and Coyote Tan. The smartwatch is coming in three sizes-50mm, 45mm, and 40mm.

People are searching in huge quantities for smartwatch features and specifications. The smartwatch is featured a 50*50*14.5mm display. The resolution is 176*176 pixels. The company is offering unlimited battery life. It has 60 hours in GPS mode without solar charging. You can see several smart features. You use this watch like a smartphone. You can text messages and see social media updates. If we talk about the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar Tactical Edition’s display it comes with the silicone strap. It has 28 days of battery life and 30 hours with GPS mode. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you soon on the same site.