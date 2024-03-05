Garrett Reid Cause of Death? What Happened to Garrett Reid? Wiki-Bio, Age

In today’s article, we will share the details of Garrett Reid’s death, he passed away tragically and his name is making headlines for the last few times on the internet sites. He was the beloved son of NFL coach Andy Reid and his life ended tragically after he struggled with addiction. It is creating a buzz among the people and netizens who are reaching the online sites to get further details. Our sources have fetched all the details related to Garrett’s death and we have mentioned it in our article. Let us continue your reading to know more and we will try to cover all here.

According to the sources, Garrett Reid was the son of Andy Ried and he died in his dorm room at Lehigh University. Yes, he died ten years ago and this topic is currently gathering huge attention. He was one of five siblings and they are Britt, Spencer, Crosby, and Drew. He passed away due to an accidental overdose of heroin on 5 August 2012 at the age of 29 years in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, United States. He was in recovery from the addiction at the time and died of a heroin overdose. Scroll down this page and continue your reading…

Garrett Reid Cause of Death?

Garrett Reid was the son of Philadelphia Eagles head coach Andy Reid and was one of the most beloved people among the family members. The details related to his personal life remain unclear and not shared openly. Reportedly, he died tragically in August 2012 and was discovered dead in his dorm room at Lehigh University, where he was helping with the Eagles’ training camp. He died from an accidental heroin overdose and this news was officially confirmed by the Northampton County coroner. He was 29 years old at the time of his passing. Shift to the next paragraph to know more…

He was battling heroin addiction and his name also made headlines when he was arrested in 2007 led to him being in jail for the first time. Zachary Lysek, the coroner expected that his death cause was acute opiate toxicity." He was discovered slumped over in a chair, with drug paraphernalia nearby, including a used syringe and several vials of an unknown substance. His passing shocked the NFL community and many popular personalities expressed their sadness at the time of his demise.