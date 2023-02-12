Gary Campbell Death Reason: Norco High School Football Head Coach Dies:- The entire Norco High School community is mourning the passing of the beloved and talented coach, Gary Campbell who sadly passed away at an older age. Yes, the mentor of the school has gone from this world leaving his family and students shattered. His sudden passing shocked the entire school community. According to the sources, a great man of the school passed away suddenly. Since the news of his death was confirmed on social media, his students and loved ones are paying tribute to him and giving deep condolences to his family members who are going through a difficult time.

The news of Gary Campbell was announced by the official Facebook page through a statement that reads,” It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of Coach Gary Campbell, the legendary head football coach of Norco High School. Coach Campbell was not only a talented coach but also an inspiration to the countless players, and community members who were lucky enough to cross the path. Gary was described “Legendary Head Football Coach” of the school. The post continued,” During Coach Campbell’s tenure of 34 years. he won 276 games and three CIF Southern Section titles. Coach Campbell was inducted into the Narco School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2004 and our football stadium was named and dedicated to him in 2009″.

What Happened To Gary Campbell?

As per the sources, the news of Gary’s passing was confirmed by Norco High School through the following statement. Along with the statement, the post also reads,” This morning our Norco family lost a great man, mentor, and friend in Coach Gary Campbell. Our thoughts are with the Campbell family during this difficult time”.

What Was Gary Campbell Cause Of Death?

Since the statement of Gary’s passing was announced on the Internet, his student are paying tributes to him on social media. Unfortunately, Gary Campbell took his last breath on Friday, February 1o, 2023 and the statement was released on February 11, 2023. Most of people are searching to know the cause of his death but we would like to tell you that the reason behind his unfortunate passing is still unknown.

Gary Campbell was the head football coach at Norco High School. He was a prominent figure in the world of American football coaching. He served as an inspiration to innumerable players, students and community people who had the good opportunity to progress in his career. Gary will always remain in our hearts. Keep remembering him in your thoughts and prayers.