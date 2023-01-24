Gary Oelze Cause of Death? Founder of The Birchemere, Gary Oelze Passed Away at 80

The music industry is mourning the passing of the popular musician and owner of The Birchmere In Alexandria, Gary Oelze who sadly passed away at the age of 80. Yes, Oelze is no more between us. After the news of his death was confirmed, many fans and his loved ones are paying tribute to him and gave deep condolences to his family members who are going through a difficult time. He was a musician in his own right and also performed in the first band to play in the music hall. Read to learn more about his sudden passing and how did it happen.

Gary Oelze was an American guitarist, musician, and flutist artist who took his last breath on Monday, January 9, 2023. After two weeks, his death was confirmed. Many fans are searching to know the cause of his death but let us tell you that the family didn’t declare the cause of his death yet. Our sources are trying to gather more details about his unfortunate passing.

Steve Johnson wrote a Facebook post,” So very sad to learn of the news today of Gary Oelze passing he was such a great person and will be so missed by so many. I will never forget how kind he was to us and what a great contribution to music in this area he created for so many to enjoy for so many years. R I P”.

Let us tell you that Gary was a well-known and respected musician in the guitar community and was loved by many people. He also had some skills on the saxophone and flute. He belongs to Alexandria and made his career success with his efforts and profession by performing and recording with some of the biggest names. Being a guitarist, he was the operator and also the founder of Birchmere in Northern Virginia.

Later, he was dismissed from the military in 1963, where he worked at a restaurant. His sudden death shocked the entire music industry. Gary was one of those who loved to show him and spread his talent to others. He also helped to make some popular songs in the music industry. Still, the family didn't announce the cause of his death but soon, it will be disclosed. Along with this, the funeral and other arrangements have not been disclosed yet. Gary Oelze will be always remembered by his loved ones.