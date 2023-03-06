Gary Rossington Cause of Death? Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist and Founding Member Dies at 71

It is very hard to announce that a very well-known American musician Gary Rossington has passed away recently. He was a very talented musician and songwriter who is no longer between us and he took his last breath at the age of 71 on Sunday. His passing news left many people in shock and pain as no one had imagined that their beloved musicians will leave the world like this. Currently, the whole social media mourning his death. Now many people are very curious to know Gary Rossington and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Gary Rossington was a very renowned American musician and songwriter who was a longtime worker of the remaining original member of the Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd. He was an important part of the band where he played lead and rhythm guitar. He wanted to be a baseball player, but after hearing the Rolling Stones, shifted to music instead. In 1973, the band’s debut album was released and which became one of Skynyrd’s most popular songs. Later he was a co-founder of the Rossington Collins Band with Collins in 1980. He was a very reputed person who earned huge success in his entire career. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Gary Rossington Cause of Death?

The Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, Gary Rossington is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 5 March 2023, Sunday at the age of 71. His demise news has been confirmed by his band on its official Facebook page on Sunday night. Since his passing news came on the internet many people must be very keen to know about his cause of death. But his cause of death was not known yet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, the guitarist was dealing with many health issues for decades including a heart attack in 2015 and emergency heart surgery in 2021. Rossington was born on 4 December 1951 in Jacksonville, Florida. He got married to Dale Krantz Rossington in 1982 and they were blessed with a two daughter. Since his passing news went out on social media many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.