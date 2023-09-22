Gary Simard Cause of Death? Gary Simard of Methuen Dies After Trying to Save Son From Salisbury Beach

There is heartbreaking news coming forward in which a beloved father lost his life while rescuing his son from a rip current on a Massachusetts beach. Yes, you read right he was a hero dad who tragically died while rescuing his son, and the news of this incident is making headlines on the internet or social media pages. His death news left the family in shock and many of his loved ones are expressing thier sadness. Lots of netizens and people are showing their curiosity to know more about this incident. Here, we discuss every single piece of information in detail in this article.

After coming out of this news, it created a great buzz on the internet and many are hitting search engines to know more about the hero dad who sacrificed his life to save his son. There is an investigation that began by the Essex County District Attorney after this incident and our sources also gained so many details related to it. He was pulled from a rip current Wednesday after trying to rescue his son off the coast of Salisbury, Massachusetts has died and this news is rapidly circulating on various social media pages. Swipe up this article to know more about the hero dad.

Gary Simard Cause of Death?

He was a resident of Methuen and reached the Salisbury Beach with his family. He was the father of four children. His one child was pulled from the shoreline by a strong current and was unable to swim in and he rescued him by losing his own life. He was 44 years old at the time of his passing and died on Wednesday 20 September 2023. He died when he was trying to save his son from a perilous rip current at Salisbury Beach in Northern Massachusetts. He was enjoying the day with his family but it turned to this unfolded tragic event.

He was survived by his family members including his wife and his four children. He died as a superhero who saved his child and his wife Alexis Wornski, shared the statement to the reports. There is an investigation that is also ongoing and the news of his death is gathering so much attention and popularity. Many social media users are expressing thier reactions and giving tributes to the hero dad. His loved ones are supporting his family during this painful moment and sharing their condolences for his loss.