GATE 2020 Admit Card Out Today On gate.iitd.ac.in, Here’s How to Download :- The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Delhi will release GATE 2020 Admit Card today i.e. on January 3, 2020. Candidates who are waiting for their GATE 2020 admit card can visit the official website i.e. gate.iitd.ac.in and can download their admit card when it will be available. The examination will be conducted on February 1, 2, 8 and 9, 2020, at various centers across the country.

Steps to download GATE 2020 admit card:

Visit the official website i.e. gate.iitd.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link which says GATE 2020 admit card, when available

A new page will appear

Fill up the required credentials

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates must note that the GATE 2020 admit card will be released in the online mode only. Candidates must carry the physical copy of the admit card with you, as without it, you will not be allowed to enter the examination centre. Also, the candidates must carry an identity proof along with them to the examination centre.

In case of any query, one needs to get in touch with authorities at the earliest through the official contact id chrgate@admin.iitd.ac.in. If any issue is found at the time of frisking or checking the responsibility lies with candidates. The penalty can go up to the cancellation of candidature.

The candidate’s details including name, parents name, etc. should be correct and match with that mentioned in documents. The GATE 2020 admit card should also have the exam date, venue, reporting time and instructions. The name of the paper should be as selected by the candidates.

All the Gate 2020 papers will be held for three hours duration and they consist of 65 questions for a total of 100 marks. Out of 65, 10 questions carrying a total of 15 marks will be on General Aptitude (GA), which is intended to test the Language and Analytical Skills. These questions will be objective-type in nature, and each will have a choice of four answers, out of which the candidate has to select (mark) the correct answer. Each question will be of either one or two marks and for the wrong answer, 1/3rd of allotted marks will be deduced.

GATE 2020 examination would be conducted on 25 subjects and in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The result of the same would be declared on March 16, 2020, and candidates can check their result on the official site.