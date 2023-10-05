Gayatri Joshi Car Accident: Indian Couple Involved in Supercar Crash in Italy

Gayatri Joshi, a Bollywood actress, and her husband Vikas Oberoi were recently involved in a car accident in Italy, resulting in the death of another couple. The incident, which took place on a rural highway in the Italian province of Sardinia, was caused by a collision between two high-speed supercars, destroying multiple vehicles. Despite Gayatri Joshi’s and her husband’s minor injuries, the collision claimed the lives of the other couple.
The video footage, which has gone viral on social media, vividly shows the chaos that followed. The chain of events that led up to the accident began when a speeding Lamborghini was overtaken by a Campervan, in which Gayatri Joshi was traveling with her husband. The Campervan was trying to pass a Ferrari, which was also driven by a motorist. The Ferrari tried to overtake the Campervan but ended up colliding with it. As a result, the Campervan lost its balance and rolled over on its side. The Lamborghini then collided with the Campervan’s underbody, losing control and colliding with the roadside. In the process, the Ferrari caught fire and was consumed in flames.
Gayatri Joshi Car Accident
Melissa Krautli, 63, and Marcus Krautli, 67, both from Switzerland, were killed in the accident. Gayatri Joshi along with her husband Vikas emerged from the incident with minor injuries. She expressed her relief to the well-wishers. “I am in Italy and Vikas and I have been involved in an accident. We are fine, thank God, we are fine,” Gayatri Joshi said. “The campervan was also involved in the accident and a couple of 61 and 62-year-olds from Selva di Vel Gardena were injured and taken to the hospital.” The authorities have confiscated the remains of the three vehicles involved and are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.
A closer look at the video shows that the accident was caused by a series of mistakes made by the supercar driver. The Ferrari driver seemed to be trying too hard to pass Campervan. The Lamborghini’s driver didn’t see the Campervan trying the same maneuver behind him. These parallel overtaking maneuvers on the narrow road led to the accident. It’s important to note that the cars involved in this accident were part of the Supercar Tour – a series of events that feature luxury cars as they parade down the road between Teulada and Olbia. The accident serves as a sobering reminder of how important it is to drive carefully and follow traffic laws, even when you’re in a high-performance vehicle.
Leave a Comment