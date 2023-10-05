Gayatri Joshi Car Accident: Indian Couple Involved in Supercar Crash in Italy

Gayatri Joshi, a Bollywood actress, and her husband Vikas Oberoi were recently involved in a car accident in Italy, resulting in the death of another couple. The incident, which took place on a rural highway in the Italian province of Sardinia, was caused by a collision between two high-speed supercars, destroying multiple vehicles. Despite Gayatri Joshi’s and her husband’s minor injuries, the collision claimed the lives of the other couple.

The video footage, which has gone viral on social media, vividly shows the chaos that followed. The chain of events that led up to the accident began when a speeding Lamborghini was overtaken by a Campervan, in which Gayatri Joshi was traveling with her husband. The Campervan was trying to pass a Ferrari, which was also driven by a motorist. The Ferrari tried to overtake the Campervan but ended up colliding with it. As a result, the Campervan lost its balance and rolled over on its side. The Lamborghini then collided with the Campervan’s underbody, losing control and colliding with the roadside. In the process, the Ferrari caught fire and was consumed in flames.

Gayatri Joshi Car Accident