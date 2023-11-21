GBL vs NED Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Gibralter vs Netherlands Euro Qualifiers League

The Euro Qualifiers League 2023 is going to play their next football match and it is fixed to take place at Estadio Algarve. This match is going to be played between Gibralter (GBL) and the opponent team (NED). Lots of people are coming in the fan list of both teams and many are waiting for this match. It will be played at 01:15 am on Wednesday 22 November 2023 and it is said that this match will win the hearts of viewers. Many are showing their curiosity and raising various questions such as both teams, players, scores, predictions, and many more, so we made an article and shared all the details related to this upcoming match in this article.

Both teams played well in the last matches and received good responses from the audience and fans for their amazing game performances. Both have played seven matches in this league and now going to play their 8th match. Gibraltar has faced an unwell response by losing all the last matches in this league. This team is ranked at the last of the points table. On the other side, the Netherlands has faced five wins or two losses in the previous matches and this team is currently ranked in the 2nd place of the points table.

GBL vs NED (Gibralter vs Netherlands) Match Details

Match: Gibralter vs Netherlands (GBL vs NED)

Tournament: Euro Qualifiers League

Date: Wednesday, 22nd November 2023

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estádio Algarve

GBL vs NED (Gibralter vs Netherlands) Starting 11

Gibralter (GBL) Possible Starting 11 1.Dayle Coleing, 2. Roy Chipolina, 3. Aymen Mouelhi, 4. Jack Sergeant, 5. Joseph Chipolina, 6. Ethan Santos, 7. Liam Walker, 8. Nicholas Pozo, 9. Evan de Haro, 10. Lee Casciaro, 11. Tjay De Barr