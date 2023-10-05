Sports

GCC vs COH Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Gujarat Cricket Club vs Cochin Hurricanes KCC T10 Challengers

35 seconds ago
by Shivam Kumar

KCC T10 Challengers Cup is going to play thier next cricket match and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Gujarat Cricket Club (GCC) and Cochin Hurricanes (COH). This upcoming match will begin at 11:45 pm on Thursday 5 October 2023. This cricket match is going to take place at Ibrox Stadium. Both of the teams have a large number of fans around the world and they are expressing their curiosity to watch this match. Many are hitting the online platforms to learn more about this cricket match, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information in this article.

GCC vs COH Live Score

This tournament began recently and both teams played only two matches yet. If we talk about the points table, Gujarat Cricket Club has faced a good response by winning the both last matches in this tournament. This team is currently ranked at the top of the points table. On the other hand, Cochin Hurricanes has also faced two wins in the last two matches in this tournament. Both of the teams have the best players and they will give outstanding performances that win the hearts of the audience and viewers.

GCC vs COH (Gujarat Cricket Club vs Cochin Hurricanes) Match Details

Match: Gujarat Cricket Club vs Cochin Hurricanes (GCC vs COH)
League: KCC T10 Challengers Cup League
Date: Thursday, 5th October 2023
Time: 11:45 PM (IST) – 06:15 PM (GMT)
GCC vs COH Match Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait, Kuwait

GCC vs COH (Gujarat Cricket Club vs Cochin Hurricanes) Playing 11

Gujarat Cricket Club (GCC) Possible Playing 11 1.Shahbaz Ahmad Yousaf, 2. Wajahat Nadeem, 3. Zeeshan Ahmad, 4. Umar Daraz, 5. Abdul Haseeb, 6. Muhammad Imran(WK), 7. Asifaq Ahmed, 8. Imran Riaz, 9. Irfan Ilyas, 10. Sajid Mahmood-I, 11. Mukhtar Ahmed

Cochin Hurricanes (COH) Possible Playing 11 1.Jestin Varghese, 2. John Peter, 3. Nikhil Dsouza, 4. Finny Cheriyan(C), 5. Delishous John, 6. Aneesh Mathew, 7. Naiju Devassy Kutty(WK), 8. Sreejith Prabhakaran Nair, 9. Praveen Jerome, 10. Gigi Mathew, 11. Jouhar Muhammed

It is said that this upcoming match is the first head-to-head match of both teams in this League. It is quite hard to predict about which team will face victory because had given the similar performance in their previous matches. The weather is clear on the day of the match and there is no possibility of rain. At present no player is suffering from minor or major injury and all are ready to play this upcoming football match. This amazing football match will be telecast live on FanCode. Stay connected with dekhnews.com for more articles on sports.

