GCZ vs PLA Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Godoy Cruz vs Platense Argentinian League

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for those who love to watch a football match. Argentinian League is a very famous league and it is all set to entertain its fans with its two powerful teams. This upcoming football match is going to be played between Godoy Cruz vs Platense. As we all know that now football game is a very popular among people and now people love to play and watch. Now fans must be super excited about the match details. Here we have more information about the GCZ vs PLA match and we will share it with you in this article.

Currently, all the fans are super keen as they also want to support their favorite team in the match. Now fans have been waiting for the match as they know that it will be very interesting and enjoyable. So now fans’ wait is going to be over soon as only a few hours left before the match. The Argentinian League match between Godoy Cruz vs Platense will be played at Estadio Víctor Antonio Legrotaglie. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now many fans are very curious to know about the match details like a team, date, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match details.

Match Details

Team: Godoy Cruz (GCZ) vs Platense (PLA)

League: Argentinian League

Day: Thursday

Date: 6th July 2023

Time:12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT)

Venue:Estadio Víctor Antonio Legrotaglie

Godoy Cruz (GCZ) Possible Playing 11:1.Diego Rodriguez, 2. Pier Barrios, 3. Andres Meli, 4. Federico Rasmussen, 5. Braian Salvareschi, 6. Gonzalo Abrego, 7. Nicolas Fernandez, 8. Cristian Nunez, 9. Hernan Lopez, 10. Tadeo Allende, 11. Tomas Conechny

Platense (PLA) Possible Playing 11:1.Ramiro Macagno, 2. Juan Infante, 3. Nicolas Morgantini, 4. Gaston Suso, 5. Ignacio Vazquez, 6. Vicente Taborda, 7. Sasha Marcich, 8. Franco Diaz, 9. Nicolas-Eduardo Castro, 10. Ronaldo Martinez, 11. Mauro Quiroga

Match Prediction

Both team’s players are very famous and they are ready to face each other in the match. This match will be played between Godoy Cruz vs Platens on 6th July 2023 from 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT) at Estadio Víctor Antonio Legrotaglie. Now fans are very curious to know which team has more chance to win the match. As per the lineup, Godoy Cruz looks in good form in recent matches. Let’s see which team will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.