GED vs THL Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Bukhatir T20 League Gems Education CC vs Thambapanni Lions

Hello, all the cricket match loves, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for you one of the best and most famous Bukhatir T20 League is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match will be played between Gems Education CC vs Thambapanni Lions. Both teams are very famous as they always give their best for winning the match. Now fans are very keen to know about the match. Here we have information about the GED vs THL match and we will share it with you in this article.

Bukhatir T20 League is coming back with its two powerful teams. Now all the fans are excited about the match as they know that it will be very amazing and entertaining. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. Gems Education CC will lock horns against Thambapanni Lions in Bukhatir T20 League at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. If we talk about the weather then the weather in Sharjah City, AE is cloudy and there is a 20% chance of precipitation during the game. All cricket match lovers are very keen to know about the match details like team, date, venue, day, lineup, and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

League: Bukhatir T20 League

Team: Gems Education CC (GED) vs Thambapanni Lions (THL)

Date: 13th June 2023

Day: Tuesday

Time: 10:00 PM (IST) – 04:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Gems Education CC (GED) Possible Playing 11: 1. Sajid Iqbal(WK), 2. Muhammd Salman(WK)(C), 3. Balraj Singh-I, 4. Salman Shahid, 5. Muhammad Anwar-Khan, 6. Abdul Malik, 7. Qaiser Nawaz, 8. Shahid Nawaz-I, 9. Farooq Mohammad, 10. Binny Ragunath, 11. Ali Afridi

Thambapanni Lions (THL) Possible Playing 11: 1. Samal Udawaththa, 2. Raunak Anil Vaswani, 3. Ameen Miflal, 4. Mohammed Halan Harris, 5. Shabik Ifthary(WK), 6. Sihan Abdul Majeed, 7. Shehan Thandakkara, 8. Charith Nirmal, 9. Charith Buddika Disanayake, 10. Danuka Chamikara(C), 11. Glenn Fernandes

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team's players are the best and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. Now fans are very curious to know about the match result. The GED team won 2 matches and lost 1 match and The THL team won 0 matches and lost 2 matches. The GED team has more chances to win the match. Let's see which team will win the match.