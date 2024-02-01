Headline

GEF vs RM Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Getafe vs Real Madrid LaLiga EA Sports League

11 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

The La Liga EA Sports is back with its next football match and this news is making a buzz among fans and football lovers. This upcoming match is going to be played between the teams Getafe (GEF) and the opponent team Real Madrid (RM). Yes, both teams are going to play the match against each other. It will begin to play at 01:30 am on Friday 2 February 2024 at Coliseum, a multi-purpose stadium located in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, United States. Here, we will talk about the details of this upcoming match such as both teams, players, prediction, previous gameplay performances, and many more.

In this league, both teams have played a total of 21 matches and given their best that were most liked by the people and audiences. It is the second head-to-head match of both teams and both will perform their best until the end. Real Madrid has faced seventeen wins, three draws, or one loss in the last matches, and the team is ranked in the 2nd position on the points table. On the other side, Getafe has faced seven wins, eight draws, or six losses and the team is ranked in the 10th place on the points table. Keep reading…

GEF vs RM (Getafe vs Real Madrid) Match Details

Match: Getafe vs Real Madrid (GEF vs RM)
Tournament: LaLiga EA Sports League
Date: Friday, 2nd February 2024
Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)
GEF vs RM Venue: Coliseum

GEF vs RM (Getafe vs Real Madrid) Starting 11

Getafe (GEF) Possible Starting 11 1.David Soria, 2. Dakonam Djene, 3. Gaston Alvarez, 4. Diego Rico, 5. Damian Suarez, 6. Nemanja Maksimovic, 7. Juan Antonio Iglesias Sanchez, 8. Mason Greenwood, 9. Jaime Mata, 10. Borja Mayoral, 11. Juan Latasa

Real Madrid (RM) Possible Starting 11 1.Andriy Lunin, 2. Dani Carvajal, 3. Jose Nacho, 4. Antonio Rudiger, 5. Fran Garcia, 6. Brahim Diaz, 7. Toni Kroos, 8. Jude Bellingham, 9. Eduardo Camavinga, 10. Rodrygo Goes, 11. Vinicius Junior

This upcoming football match is the 22nd match of both teams in this league and it is going to live premiere on Sports18 1 where the fans can easily enjoy it. If we talk about the points-winning prediction then Real Madrid has more possibility to get victory in the upcoming match against the team Getafe. Both teams’ players are well and all will perform their best which makes the upcoming match more interesting. The weather is also clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. It will be the best match of this tournament. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles.

