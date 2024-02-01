GEF vs RM Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Getafe vs Real Madrid LaLiga EA Sports League

The La Liga EA Sports is back with its next football match and this news is making a buzz among fans and football lovers. This upcoming match is going to be played between the teams Getafe (GEF) and the opponent team Real Madrid (RM). Yes, both teams are going to play the match against each other. It will begin to play at 01:30 am on Friday 2 February 2024 at Coliseum, a multi-purpose stadium located in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, United States. Here, we will talk about the details of this upcoming match such as both teams, players, prediction, previous gameplay performances, and many more.

In this league, both teams have played a total of 21 matches and given their best that were most liked by the people and audiences. It is the second head-to-head match of both teams and both will perform their best until the end. Real Madrid has faced seventeen wins, three draws, or one loss in the last matches, and the team is ranked in the 2nd position on the points table. On the other side, Getafe has faced seven wins, eight draws, or six losses and the team is ranked in the 10th place on the points table. Keep reading…

GEF vs RM (Getafe vs Real Madrid) Match Details

Match: Getafe vs Real Madrid (GEF vs RM)

Tournament: LaLiga EA Sports League

Date: Friday, 2nd February 2024

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

GEF vs RM Venue: Coliseum

Getafe (GEF) Possible Starting 11 1.David Soria, 2. Dakonam Djene, 3. Gaston Alvarez, 4. Diego Rico, 5. Damian Suarez, 6. Nemanja Maksimovic, 7. Juan Antonio Iglesias Sanchez, 8. Mason Greenwood, 9. Jaime Mata, 10. Borja Mayoral, 11. Juan Latasa