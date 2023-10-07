GEN vs MIL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Genoa vs Milan Serie A League Scorecard

Hello football lovers, Serie A League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Genoa (GEN) and another team Milan (MIL). This upcoming football match will begin at 12:15 a.m. on Sunday 8 October 2023. This football match will be played at Luigi Ferraris located in Genoa, Italy. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. We shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, predictions, team players, scores, and more, so read continuously.

If we talk about the points table, both teams have played a total of eight matches in this tournament. Milan has faced six wins, or one loss, and ranked in the 2nd position in the points table. On the other hand, Genoa has faced two wins, two draws, or three losses and is ranked in the 14th place of the points table. Both of the teams have the best and strong players in thier teams who will give thier best until the end of this match that makes this match more interesting, so watch and enjoy it.

GEN vs MIL (Genoa vs Milan) Match Details

Match: Genoa vs Milan (GEN vs MIL)

Tournament: Serie A League

Date: Sunday, 8th October 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

GEN vs MIL Venue: Luigi Ferraris in Genoa, Italy

GEN vs MIL (Genoa vs Milan) Starting 11

Genoa (GEN) Possible Starting 11 1.Josep Martinez, 2. Mattia Bani, 3. Stefano Sabelli, 4. Johan Vasquez, 5. Radu Matei Dragusin, 6. Alan Matturro, 7. Milan Badelj, 8. Kevin Strootman, 9. Morten Frendrup, 10. Albert Gudmundsson, 11. Mateo Retegui