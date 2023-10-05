George Ballot Cause of Death? South African TV Legend George Ballot Passed Away at 77

It is very sad to share that George Ballot passed away at the age of 77 years and his death is gathering a lot of attention. Yes, you heard right he is no more and his sudden death broke the hearts of many of his loved ones. He was one of the prominent figures in the South African entertainment industry who gained popularity for his captivating portrayal of the iconic character Skollie in the TV drama series “Vyfster.” Lots of his loved ones are asking many questions related to his death, so we made an article and we will try to mention all details about his death.

His death news was announced and confirmed by the South African Police Service (SAPS). He died on Monday 2 October 2023 at his residence located in Riebeek-Kasteel, South Africa and he was 77 years old at the time of his passing. According to the reports, his dead body was found on his bed by the authorities when his neighbor, the artist Louise Gerryts concerned about him. This tragic discovery follows Lewis Garrett’s apparent unresponsiveness to his messages. The exact cause of his death is not revealed yet but there is speculation that he may have died of a heart attack. Keep continuing your reading.

George Ballot Cause of Death?

George Ballot was a South African actor and one of the most popular people in the entertainment industry. He gained a lot of attention and love for his exceptional talent and charismatic presence on screen and it helped him to generate a large number of fans around the world. There is no information about his birth date and place. He was well-known for his role as the iconic character Skollie in the TV drama series “Vyfster.” Beyond his television fame, he showcased his versatile acting skills on the theater stage, notably in TRUK productions in 1965.

Furthermore, he gave his best by playing roles in multiple movies including "Arsenal," "Tant Ralie's Boarding House," and "Orkney Snork Nie 2. He played an important role in the contributions to South African entertainment that left an indelible mark. Social media is flooded with tributes for his loss and many of his loved ones are expressing their sorrows for his loss. Presently, no details have been shared related to his funeral and final rites arrangement but it will be shared later the day. It is shared that he died after a long battle with an illness but nothing has been officially announced.