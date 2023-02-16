George Maupin Death Reason? Beloved KHQ Weather Forecaster George Maupin Passed Away at 79

It is very hard to announce that a very famous weather forecaster for KHQ George Maupin has passed away recently at the age of 79. He was a longtime weather predictor who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Tuesday. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked and saddned by his death. Now his family, friends and well-wishers have been mourning his death. Now many people are very curious to know about George Maupin and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

George was a longtime KHQ Weather Forecaster. He began his career at KHQ as a producer for the newscast. He finally entered the on-air crew as a weather anchor after his charisma became unavoidable. Afterwards, he entered Dave Cotton, Sean Owsley, and Shelly Monahan on the KHQ morning show. In KHQ he worked for more than 20 years and he retired in 2012. He was a very amazing and hardworking person who will be always missed by his close ones. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

George Maupin Death Reason?

According to the report, George Maupin is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath at the age of 79 on Tuesday, 14 February 2023 in Spokane surrounded by his family. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death and now they want to know about his cause of death. George Maupin died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. It is very shocking news for his family as they lost their beloved person of the family.

George was born on 31 July 1943 in Los Angeles. His late parents were William and Dixie. He and his buddies cruised Hollywood Blvd. and dragged at Huntington Beach in style. He was a DeMolay grandmaster and in 1961 he completed his graduation from Southgate High School. He is survived by his wife Nancy and his children and other family members. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. May George Maupin's soul rest in peace.