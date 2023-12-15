George McGinnis Cause Of Death? NBA All-Star George McGinnis Dead at 73

It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of George McGinnis. The recent viral news is coming that George McGinnis is no more. The sudden passing of George McGinnis left the whole community shocked. George McGinnis was a very well-known and respected basketball player. In this article, learn about George McGinnis’s cause of death, obituary, funeral, and legacy. The fans of George McGinnis are wondering about his cause of death. The cause of death of George McGinnis has become the main question on the web for the discussion. Many questions have been raised after the passing of the basketball player.

As we know George McGinnis was a very well-known and respected American professional basketball player. He played 11 seasons in the American Basketball Association and NBA. The player George McGinnis was born on August 12, 1950. Recently, his demise news went viral on the web and caught a lot of viewers’ attention. The moment his passing news was shared it went viral. Further, he played college basketball for the Indiana. The basketball player George McGinnis grew up in Indianapolis. He completed his higher education at Washington High School. Due to his passion and hard work, his name was mentioned in Mr. Basketball for the state of Indiana. Read more in the next section.

George McGinnis Cause Of Death?

Further, the player George McGinnis passed away on December 14, 2023. The player George McGinnis was 73 years old at the time of his passing. In 1976, he married Lynda. The wife of George McGinnis passed away in 2019. The couple spend memorable time together. Now, the question is raised what was his cause of death? As per the reports, the basketball player George McGinnis passed away due to heart complications. He took his last breath at a hospital in Indianapolis. The tributes are poured after the passing of the legendary player at the age of 73. Continue with this page.

The basketball player George McGinnis received several surgeries due to back problems. He was one of the greatest players of his time. As of now, the authority and the family as not revealed the circumstances surrounding his funeral service. His sudden passing has affected many individuals and left a lasting legacy beyond the realm of the basketball world. Besides his accomplishments on the basketball field, George will always be remembered for his lively personality and the positive influence he had on those around him. He will always missed by his loved ones. If we get any other information we will update you on the same site.