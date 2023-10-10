George Tyndall Cause of Death? USC Gynecologist George Tyndall Found Dead

Recently, George Tyndall’s name has been making headlines on the internet, hence let us tell you that George Tyndall has passed away. Yes, you heard it right. This information spread rapidly across all media sources and social networking platforms. People are paying a lot of attention to this news. People are extremely curious to know every little detail about the death of George Tyndall. People stay connected to this news to know all the important details related to their cause of death. Read on to learn every specific detail of the currently known news.

George Tyndall was a well-known American gynecologist. He was born and raised there in Plattsburgh, New York. People knew him as a gynecologist. But later in 2019, he found himself at the center of an extensive investigation conducted by the Los Angeles Police Department after it revealed a shocking pattern of sexual abuse perpetrated by the same perpetrator. Legal action was also taken against George Tyndall. His action also raised many questions about the medical institution. But from recent news, we have received information that he is no more among us. Even the news of his death is now becoming a topic of discussion for the people.

George Tyndall Cause of Death?

According to the information, it has been revealed that George Tyndall died on October 4, 2023. The news of his death was shared by his close friend. His friend said that he was trying to contact him and when he did not get any response, his friend did not feel right about this. After which he went to George Tyndall’s house and found his dead body in his house. However, medical reports have made it clear that George Tyndall died of natural causes. We know that of course he was a criminal but everyone is saddened by his death.

The news of his death has come as a deep shock to his family. Talking about George Tyndall's family, he has a wife named Daisy Patricio and she is a Filipina woman, resident of Mindanao. Apart from George Tyndall's family, his loved ones and community members are also saddened by his death. If we decide to organize his last rites, no clear information regarding this has been revealed yet.