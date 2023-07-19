Georgia Highway Crash: 5 People, Including 2 children, Killed in Fiery Accident

In this article, we are going to investigate a piece of viral news in which 5 people including 2 children, were killed in a fiery crash on a Georgia highway. Five people including two children, were killed Sunday in a wreck involving two vehicles on a busy northeast Georgia highway, authorities said. The crash occurred around 3:30 pm when Avonlea Holtzclaw, 29 was driving a Ford Explorer north on Georgia 365 near Alto in Habersham County, according to a news release from the Georgia State Patrol. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

When Holtzclaw tried to cross the southbound lanes into Mount Zion Road, she was hit by Mitchell Boggs, 58, in a Chevrolet Corvette heading south, troopers said. The vehicles caught fire, and troopers said all their occupants died at the scene. Holtzclaw, who was from the small northern Georgia city of Dahlonega, was killed, along with two children in the vehicle, ages 5 and 6, according to troopers. Boggs, of Marietta, northwest of Atlanta, was killed along with one passenger who was not identified.

Georgia Highway Crash

