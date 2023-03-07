Georgina Beyer Death Reason? Trailblazing Transgender Lawmaker Georgina Beyer Passed Away at 65

Recently the news has come on the internet that Georgina Beyer has passed away at the age of 65. She was a former Mayor of Carterton who is no more among her close ones and took her last breath on Monday. Recently her passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by her sudden death. It is very heartbreaking news for her family and friends as they lost their beloved person and they have been moruning her death. Now many people are searching for Georgina Beyer’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about her and how did she die.

Georgina Beyer was a New Zealand Labour Party politician who worked as a member of the Parliament. In 1995 she was elected mayor of Carterton, making her the world’s first openly transgender mayor. She had the position of mayor of Carterton for 5 years. She was the Labour Party’s choice for the Wairarapa seat in the 1999 election. She started to take an interest in local politics, first winning the election to the local school board. She was a very successful lady who earned huge respect due to her best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Georgina Beyer Death Reason?

The world’s first openly transgender MP, Georgina Beyer is no longer among her close ones and she took her last breath at the age of 65 on 6 March 2023 peacefully in hospice care at around 3:30 pm. Since her passing news went out on social media platforms many people are very saddened and shocked by her sudden death and now they must be very curious to know about her cause of death. On the basis of the report, she died after a long illness. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Georgina Beyer was born in Wellington, New Zealand in 1957. She was the daughter of Noeline and Jack Bertrand. She was named after her grandpa, Lieutenant Colonel George Bertrand. She completed her education at Papatoetoe high school and Onslow College Wellesley College. Since her passing news went out on social media platforms many people are very saddened and shocked by her sudden death. Many people have expressed their condolences to her family and paid a tribute to her on social media platforms.