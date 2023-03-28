GER vs BEL Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match Germany vs Belgium International Friendlies

Here we are going to share exciting news with you that a very famous and wonderful International Friendlies league is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Germany vs Belgium. Both teams are very amazing and both teams are also ready to give their best for winning the match. Now all the fans are searching for the match on the internet as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the GER vs BEL match and we will share it with you in this article.

It is a highly anticipated match and now all the fans are also very excited about the match. Because when two powerful teams will face each other it will be more interesting to watch the match. Now all the players are set to entertain their fans. The International Friendlies match between Germany vs Belgium will be played at RheinEnergieStadion. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details like team, time, date, venue lineup and other details. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Match Details

League: International Friendlies

Team: Germany (GER) vs Belgium (BEL)

Date: 29th March 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: RheinEnergieStadion

Germany (GER) Possible Playing 11: 1.Manuel Neuer, 2. Thilo Kehrer, 3. Nico Schlotterbeck, 4. David Raum, 5. Felix Nmecha, 6. Serge Gnabry, 7. Leon Goretzka, 8. Joshua Kimmich, 9. Jamal Musiala, 10. Kevin Schade, 11. Mergim Berisha

Belgium (BEL) Possible Playing 11: 1.Thibaut Courtois, 2. Timothy Castagne, 3. Jan Vertonghen, 4. Arthur Theate, 5. Wout Faes, 6. Kevin De Bruyne, 7. Leandro Trossard, 8. Yannick Carrasco, 9. Amadou Onana, 10. Romelu Lukaku, 11. Dodi Lukebakio

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team's players are very talented and amazing and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Germany vs Belgium on 29th March 2023 from 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT) at RheinEnergieStadion. If we talk about the recent match result then the GER team won 3 matches, lost 1 match, and draw 1 match and on the other hand, the BEL team won 2 matches, lost 2 matches and drew 1 match. The GER team has more chances to win the match against BEL.