German Woman’s Body Paraded Naked by Hamas Terrorists: Mother Appeals For Info and Help

On October 7th, after a huge wave of terror and ground attacks on Israel, we saw scenes of blood and destruction in Sderot and other border towns in the Jewish-majority country. One of the most shocking images was the sight of a woman’s naked and beaten body being dragged away by a truck full of Hamas terrorists. In some of the videos that went viral, we could hear them shout the Islamic slogan ” Allah Hu Akbar” (God is almighty) and spit on the body.

Hamas initially claimed the lifeless body was that of an Israeli soldier, according to Australian media. However, it is now confirmed that the woman paraded in the video is a German tourist by the name of Shani Louk. According to media reports, the tattoo on the woman’s leg in the video helped in identifying her. Adi Louk, her brother, confirmed on Twitter that the woman in the video is his sister. Shani Louk is a German citizen and tattoo artist, according to media reports. Tom Weintraub, her cousin, told the New York Post that her family tried to call Shani when they found out that Hamas had crossed from the Gaza Strip, but had not yet seen the video of her. German Woman’s Body Paraded Naked by Hamas Terrorists

Shani Louk, according to her first cousin, disappeared after being taken hostage by Hamas terrorists on Saturday morning. Her cousin, according to Australian media, has confirmed that it is Shani Louk. Shani Louk was attending an open-air music festival for peace, which was reportedly the first target of the attack. Additionally, on Saturday morning, a dance party was targeted by Hamas terrorists, and unconfirmed videos of these music festivals have been uploaded online, in which Hamas terrorists are seen paragliding in the background. In a video uploaded by Visegrad24 on X, the mother of Shani Louk confirmed her daughter’s identity and requested more information about her whereabouts.