Germany: Multiple Dead in Jehovah’s Witness Hall Shooting in Germany Explained!

Several people have been reported dead after a gunman opened fire on people at a Jehovah’s Witness meeting hall in the North German city of Hamburg. According to the sources, the gunman acted alone and is believed to be dead among the people who were left injured in the shooting, said German police in a statement. Police didn’t disclose the exact number of deceased but multiple reports say that the shooting had left seven dead and eight seriously injured. Unfortunately, the count is still unclear but our sources are trying to know the exact number who were left injured following the shooting.

The first emergency calls were made at around 20:15 GMT after people heard the shots out at the building in the city’s northern district of Gross Borstel, a police spokesman said at the scene. A number of people were also left injured in the shooting on Deelboge street in the city’s Gross Borstel district. Along with this, police also say that they found a dead person at the spot who they believe may have been a perpetrator and investigations are underway. Since the news of the incident was confirmed on social media, several individuals are taking their social media handles to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the incident.

Multiple Dead in Jehovah’s Witness Hall

Police tweeted,” Several people were seriously injured, some even fatally in the incident. At the moment there is no reliable information on the motive of the crime”. Police also urged people not to speculate. Holger Vehren, a police spokesperson said,” Officers who went in found people who may have been seriously injured by firearms, some of them fatally. The officers also heard a shot from the upper part of the building and went upstairs, where they also found a person. So far we have no indications that any perpetrators fled”.

According to the updates, the identity of the deceased has not been disclosed due to privacy concerns. Still, police are trying to identify the shooter who is believed to be dead in the shooting. Well, there is no clarity about the matter and the motive behind the unexpected shooting. A witness told to reporters that we heard shots. There were 12 continuous shots. Then we saw how people were taken away in black bags. Due to the number of shootings in the last few years, the entire German has been shaken in the last few days. Stay tuned with us to know more details.