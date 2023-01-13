Gerrie Coetzee Death Reason? South African Boxing Champ Gerrie Coetzee Passed Away, Obituary

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very famous South African professional boxer Gerrie Coetzee has passed away reportedly at the of 67. He is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Thursday. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on many networking sites. His close ones are very saddened by his death. It is very sad news for the family as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Here we have more infornation about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Gerrie Coetzee’s real name was Gerhardus Christian Coetzee and he was a very well-known South African professional boxer who competed from 1974 to 1986. Gerrie Coetzee also known as the Boksburg Bomber. He won a WBA world heavyweight champion from 1983 to 1984. He began his boxing profession on 14 September 1974, when he beat 19 fight veterans and fellow South African Christians. In 1984 he went on to lose the title to American Greg Page. He was a very famous personality who earned huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

According to the report, a very renowned boxer Gerrie Coetzee passed away recently when he was 67 years old. Since his passing news went out on social media platforms many people are very shocked by his sudden death. Now they want to know about his cause of death. So Gerrie Coetzee’s cause of death was cancer. He took his last breath on Thursday, 12 January 2023. It is very painful and shocking news for family, friends and those who knew him. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Gerrie Coetzee was born in Boksburg, South Africa on 8 April 1955. He was a very amazing and kind person who achieved huge success due to his best work. Since his passing news went out on social media platforms lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death as no one thought that he would lose the world like this. He achieved huge success and won many awards. Now many people expressed deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. Rest in peace Gerrie Coetzee.