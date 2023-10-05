Getting Your Ducks in a Row Before Taking the Long-Awaited Sabbatical

Imagine being allowed to take a paid leave of absence for several weeks, disconnecting from work and focusing on recharging your batteries, exploring new places and ideas, broadening your horizons, and every other perk that your jam-packed schedule doesn’t allow you to benefit from. This is a sabbatical, or paid or unpaid leave, where you take a break from work while remaining employed.

As more and more workers experience moderate burnout, more businesses from various industries are now considering providing their staff with extended vacations for multiple reasons and based on their position within the company.

More studies find that a worrying number of employees feel some form of burnout. In the U.S., for instance, over three-thirds of workers struggle with mild burnout, whereas about 13% have more severe symptoms. Thus, even if your employer hasn’t yet embraced this policy, it’s worth trying to get permission to take a few weeks off from work.

So, here is what you need to consider before putting your idea on the table if you don’t want to take the traditional paid time off but want to extend your leave, whether paid or unpaid.

Consider the means of communication you will use

Going on your sabbatical journey doesn’t mean you’ll cut off all communication with friends, family members, or even your colleagues just because you’re spending your time away. You’ll still need to be kept in the loop with anything significant in their lives, at work, and other essential aspects. However, it’s understandable if you worry about the costs and fees of accessing mobile services, internet connection, and so on in a foreign country. Depending on the location you’re exploring, mobile data can come with a lower or higher price tag.

Therefore, it's essential to carefully assess how you'll keep in touch with close ones even when you're not close to them. For a streamlined and cost-efficient communication experience, you can use an international sim card that's easily activated and accessible and removes the hassle of switching reusable physical cards. These function in numerous countries and continents, so whether you're venturing into New York or Florence, you know you'll be covered.

As you can see, tech developments have taken communication to the next level, so you don’t have to stress over the ways you’ll stay connected with close ones while abroad.

Prepare your discourse before asking for the sabbatical

Indeed, bringing a sabbatical into discussion can be uncomfortable and overwhelming for many employees, especially if your position involves a lot of responsibility or implies having colleagues fill your place. Some may worry about how the employee would interpret a similar proposal or intention and what it would say about their commitment to their job.

In the event of this possibility, things should come more naturally, and you shouldn’t worry too much about how your employer will perceive this move. Some companies enable employees to take sabbaticals ranging from weeks to a year, considering or disregarding different factors such as the reason behind the desired undertaking, how this process will benefit the company and employees, and other critical aspects.

Therefore, before coming up with the idea, having pre-established some points to approach will make it easier to communicate your message and receive approval. You can, for instance, explain how taking some time off work to rediscover yourself and explore some foreign destinations will help broaden your perspectives, assist in your well-being or help you overcome burnout. Having researched the destination and potential mental and physical health benefits in advance will prepare you for the moment you float your idea.

Understand the point of a sabbatical and its potential implications

Numerous questions are popping into employees’ heads when pondering whether a sabbatical is absolutely necessary or just an occasion to relax and have some fun. Some may wrongfully believe these perks are only limited to individuals in leadership positions. Still, many employees may be understanding and willing to provide long-time employees with this opportunity for the right reasons. Just prepare your speech beforehand and head over to your HR or upper management to explore the possibilities.

You must make a point of understanding exactly how your absenteeism will impact your career from that moment on. Generally, when you’re correctly and effectively transmitting your message and the purpose for your time off, you enhance your chances of being granted permission for a sabbatical. However, it still depends on how valuable your upper management considers your position in the company.

Also, prepare for a refusal

Indeed, sabbatical leaves are more widespread than ever, especially since the pandemic kicked in and forced many to make changes in their lifestyle. Nevertheless, the employer is not obligated to offer you a sabbatical. A denial shouldn’t discourage you because there are numerous other ways to reduce your burnout, find growth and fulfillment, or simply disconnect from work for an extended period.

You need to plan your vacation days strategically or resort to unpaid leaves. You can still have the opportunity to benefit from some of the perks provided by sabbatical leaves with a little preparation beforehand and effective communication with your supervisor.

So, is now the time to come up with this proposal? And how do you envision your sabbatical time if you are allowed to skip work for a while?