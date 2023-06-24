Ghana: 1 Policeman Shot Dead In Ablekuma, Bullion Van Robbers Arrested

Recently, a video was shared on the internet that shows the bullion van robbery incident in Ablekuma. This video went viral in a short time period and surfaced on various social media pages. This video shows the shocking incident and this news is currently spreading like wildfire on the internet or social media pages. It is shared that a police officer who was allegedly traveling in the bullion van was killed on the spot during the robbery attack on 22 June 2023. Many questions are raised in people’s minds related to this incident and this viral video, so here we will share the entire details about this incident.

In this viral video, it is seen that a white bullion van can be seen leaving the Ablekuma Star Oil filling station but suddenly it turns around and stops. It also seems in this video that unaware motorcyclists entered the station and one of them made a move for the police officer’s front passenger seat in the bullion van. The driver of the bullion van immediately opened the door of their side and ran away. It is also shared that a police escort tried to exit the van, and one of the motorcyclists fired at him.

Ghana1 Policeman Shot Dead In Ablekuma

This robbery and shooting incident took place at about 01:30 pm on Thursday 22 June 2023 at one of its gasoline stations. It is shared in the reports, that a second pair of robbers entered the station on a motorcycle and started firing alternatively during the gunfire. The robbers came with four school bags which were put on the back seat of the bullion van and they fled from the incident scene with the bags. The police began an investigation and detained a man who was involved in this shooting incident. Police shared that the van robbers were arrested at Kyebi Zongo in the Abuakwa South Municipality.

In the shooting incident, a young police officer was shot or killed by four armed thieves at Star Oil's Fan Milk Station in Ablekuma, Accra. The officer was riding in a bullion truck when he was shot and killed. Stae Oil shared its condolence and expressed its sorrow for the loss of the young police officer.