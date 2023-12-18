Ghanaian Man Who Married Two Women Same Time Replies ‘Jealous’ People Bashing Him

Recently, another attention-grabbing news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that a Ghanaian man who married two women at the same time gave a befitting reply to the ‘jealous’ people who cursed him. Yes, you heard it right. Ever since this news surfaced on the internet, people have been compelled to know how the Ghanaian man responded to the jealous people. However, we have collected for you every clear information related to this news which we will share with you in this article. Scroll up your screen to read this article completely.

As we have told you in the above paragraph, the Ghanaian man who married two women at the same time gave a befitting reply to the jealous people who cursed him. According to the information, it has been revealed that the name of the Ghanaian man who married two women at the same time is Godfada Gh Houston, whose marriage discussions are making headlines across social media platforms. It was told that Godfada Gh Houston had two girlfriends named Adepa Fel and Goddess Deejah Abarry. Although Godfada Gh Houston was dating both his girlfriends.

Ghanaian Man Who Married Two Women Same Time Replies

Their relationship was going very well due to which Godfada Gh Houston decided that he would accept both his girlfriends as their wives at the same time. When he married his two girlfriends Adepa Fel and Goddess Deejah Abarry and made them his wives, this issue was raised fiercely by Ghanaians. Unable to control his anger, Godfada Gh Houston silenced the jealous person by giving a befitting reply. We all know that no one has an absolute right to control any life and giving importance to this, Godfada Gh Houston told Jealous that he felt that marriage is a good thing in the eyes of people.

In such a situation, when he is starting his married life, people have started raising their issues. Many people even believe that something went wrong and this marriage did not work out. On the other hand, many people are seen being very happy with the news of Godfada Gh Houston's marriage and congratulating her. However, we will also pray that Godfada Gh Houston remains happy in her new married life.