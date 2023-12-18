CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Ghanaian Man Who Married Two Women Same Time Replies ‘Jealous’ People Bashing Him

16 mins ago
Add Comment
by Vandna Chauhan

Recently, another attention-grabbing news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that a Ghanaian man who married two women at the same time gave a befitting reply to the ‘jealous’ people who cursed him. Yes, you heard it right. Ever since this news surfaced on the internet, people have been compelled to know how the Ghanaian man responded to the jealous people. However, we have collected for you every clear information related to this news which we will share with you in this article. Scroll up your screen to read this article completely.

Ghanaian Man Who Married Two Women Same Time Replies

As we have told you in the above paragraph, the Ghanaian man who married two women at the same time gave a befitting reply to the jealous people who cursed him. According to the information, it has been revealed that the name of the Ghanaian man who married two women at the same time is Godfada Gh Houston, whose marriage discussions are making headlines across social media platforms. It was told that Godfada Gh Houston had two girlfriends named Adepa Fel and Goddess Deejah Abarry. Although Godfada Gh Houston was dating both his girlfriends.

Ghanaian Man Who Married Two Women Same Time Replies

Their relationship was going very well due to which Godfada Gh Houston decided that he would accept both his girlfriends as their wives at the same time. When he married his two girlfriends Adepa Fel and Goddess Deejah Abarry and made them his wives, this issue was raised fiercely by Ghanaians. Unable to control his anger, Godfada Gh Houston silenced the jealous person by giving a befitting reply. We all know that no one has an absolute right to control any life and giving importance to this, Godfada Gh Houston told Jealous that he felt that marriage is a good thing in the eyes of people.

In such a situation, when he is starting his married life, people have started raising their issues. Many people even believe that something went wrong and this marriage did not work out. On the other hand, many people are seen being very happy with the news of Godfada Gh Houston’s marriage and congratulating her. However, we will also pray that Godfada Gh Houston remains happy in her new married life. Today’s article ends with this, see you in the next new article with a piece of new news, till then stay tuned with us for more latest updates.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

top 5 viagra pills can meditation help premature ejaculation price of erectile dysfunction medication does bitter gourd help sex drive tibetan male enhancement pills anti anxiety medication and premature ejaculation top chinese male sex pills is there any viagra pills sold over the counter over the counter male libido pills helped make viagra happen hombron male enhancer review doctors who treat erectile dysfunction orlando overdose on male enhancement pills male enhancement dr miami can sudafed help with erectile dysfunction long sex pills in hyderabad is cbd good for anxiety and panic cbd gummies moorhead mn where to buy cbd products houston what does cbd oil do for muscle pain haze cbd vape benefits stomach pain after cbd massage cbd clinical trials for anxiety cbd sleep vape pen best cbd oil for shingles nerve pain mental benefits of cbd oil suggest that cbd gummy bears love hemp cbd oil benefits for rosacea remedy cbd oil dosage for anxiety does smoking weed give you the cbd benefits how to take cbd with thc for severe pain cbd for anxiety and panic attacks uk biolife cbd gummies cost order cbd tincture for sleep salve vs cream cbd for pain relief can cbd oil help back pain cbd on sleep is there marijuana in cbd gummies 500mg cbd gummy review cbd oil for pain gorilla og